Top European guns chasing Feyenoord’s rising star Marcos Senesi: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Jan 22: Feyenoord’s rising Argentine defender Marcos Senesi has emerged as the latest target for several top European sides owing to the 23-year-old's solid performances since arriving from San Lorenzo. The 23-year-old has been one of the best performers of the Dutch league since last year, and unsurprisingly it has brought the attention of many sides which include the likes of Real Madrid, Inter and AC Milan.
But just after almost one year of his breakthrough season in Europe, the young defender is surely something of an unknown quantity for most. Hence, here are a couple of things you need to know about the player:
His playing career so far
Senesi joined his current employers from San Lorenzo in 2019 and has not looked back since then. He played 15 of the side’s 25 Eredivisie outings last season before the campaign’s stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This season he has been an ever-present in the side, playing every single minute of the 17 top-flight fixtures this season alongside five games in Europa.
Playing Style
Left-footed with good positioning and reading of the game the 6ft1 ace has a big aerial presence in the box and seems to be a constant threat during the set-pieces. There are certain areas where the defender certainly needs to improve upon like more composure on the ball but for that, he has age on his side.
Clubs linked
Senesi reportedly has been watched by the scouts Real Madrid very recently with AC Milan and Inter also keeping a close eye on the defender. However, a January move is unlikely on the cards.
Transfer Fee
As per reports, Senesi's current deal includes a release clause of €35m which lasts till 2023. But with so many interests all around, Dick Advocaat's side now wants to hand the Argentine a new contract extended until 2025 with a €50m (£44m) buy-out fee.