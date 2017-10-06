Top five players to watch out for in FIFA U-17 World Cup

Bengaluru, October 6: The FIFA U-17 World Cup will commence today and the enthusiasm for the competition has started to reach its highest peak. For the first time ever, this competition will see India participate in a FIFA competition which will be played across six cities in India.
Grassroots competitions like this have always produced legendary footballers earlier and for the next few days, the World will anticipate something similar from a bunch of young blood.
Previously players like Luis Figo, Toni Kroos, Ronaldinho, Fabregas got recognition from this very tournament and here is a list of five youngsters who could do the very same in the upcoming years.
1. Jadon Sancho
The Promising former Manchester City youngster recently made a move to Bundesliga side for a reported €7million on the deadline day of the summer transfer window after he declined offers from Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea.
The Three Lions World Cup dream rely heavily on the shoulder of the promising talent who already has shown his worth in the Dortmund reserve side especially with his display in UEFA Youth League win over Real Madrid two weeks ago.
Sancho also earlier impressed at the Euro Under-17 Championships, where he was named the Golden Player of the tournament, where he was involved in ten goals to help England reach the final of the tournament.
2. Amine Gouiri
The Olympique Lyonnais forward is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the French football and was the top scorer during the Euro Under-17 tournament.
The 17-year-old scored eight goals and notched one assist in the course of the tournament and can be the focal point of the promising French team in this World Cup.
Gouri also played a huge role to help France book their tickets to India as he scored the only goal in their play-off match against Hungary in the last stage of the qualifying round. The forward is currently said to be monitored by big clubs like Manchester United and Juventus.
3. Jann-Fiete Arp
The young Hamburg born German player caught the eye of everyone in the last Euro Under-17 tournament where he scored two hattricks in four matches, one against Bosnia and Herzegovina in just 13 mins while the second one came against the Republic of Ireland.
The German U17 skipper also recently has made a record to become the first player to be born in the 21st century and play in the top tier of the German football league when he made his debut against Werder Bremen last weekend.
4. Abel Ruiz
The La Masia product has a lot of potential in his locker and recently made his debut for Barcelona B team in Spanish second division where he scored his maiden goal in that match.
The 17-year-old is a consistent performer at the under 17 level since 2015 and already scored 19 times for his country. The Spanish U17 skipper is also believed to be attracting a lot of interest from top premier league clubs.
5. Josh Sargent
After representing the USA in the Under-20 World Cup competition, Sargent will again make his mark in the upcoming tournament and will only be the second player to represent the United States at two World Cups in the same year.
The forward who can also play as winger played a pivotal part in helping his team qualify for the tournament in India, as he scored five goals in the qualifying round. He also scored two goals in FIFA U-20 World Cup where they were knocked out in the quarterfinals by runners-up Venezuela.