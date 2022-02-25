Torino defender Gleison Bremer garners interest from these three top sides

Bengaluru, February 25: Torino defender Gleison Bremer could be one of the top sagas in the coming summer transfer window as the Brazilian has been linked with several top clubs.
The Brazilian joined the Serie A side back in 2018 from Atlético Mineiro for around €5 million and since then he has been one of the most consistent performers over the past few campaigns.
The
24-year-old
defender
has
already
made
over
100
appearances
for
Torino
and
is
destined
for
a
bright
future.
Unsurprisingly
his
imposing
presence
at
the
back,
coupled
with
his
leadership
abilities
has
caught
the
eyes
of
many
big
clubs.
He had penned a new contract with the Turin club only in February, but, it is understood that Torino are open to letting him leave for the right fee. As per rumours, these are the three sides believed to be keeping a close eye on Bremer's future:
1. Inter Milan
Inter are reportedly one of the teams vying for Bremer’s signature. The Serie A giants were linked with him in the January transfer window but a deal could not materialise.
However, the club are likely to come back again in the summer window for the Brazilian as the Nerazzurri look to replace Stefan de Vrij at the heart of a three-man defence.
2. Bayern Munich
The Bundesliga giants are reportedly another side that are potential suitors for the Torino centre-back. Bayern will lose one of their star defenders Niklas Sule, who is joining Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season. Bremer is reportedly seen as his potential replacement.
3. AC Milan
Another Serie A giant who are interested in signing him next summer is Milan, who have been in the market for a defender for a long time and came close to signing Sven Botman from Lille in January only to see the deal collapse.
They could return for him next summer, but Bremer is also believed to be on their wishlist like their city rivals Inter should they fail to sign Botman again.