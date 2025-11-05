Football Tottenham Hotspur Triumphs 4-0 Over FC Copenhagen Despite Brennan Johnson's Red Card In a decisive Champions League match, Tottenham Hotspur overcame FC Copenhagen with a 4-0 victory. Despite Brennan Johnson's red card, Spurs showcased their strength and secured their first home win since September. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, November 5, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Tottenham Hotspur delivered a commanding performance against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League, securing a 4-0 victory even after being reduced to 10 players. Brennan Johnson opened the scoring with his first Champions League goal, skilfully bypassing Copenhagen's goalkeeper, Dominik Kotarski, and netting from a challenging angle. This early lead set the tone for an impressive display at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite Johnson receiving a red card for a challenge on Marcos Lopez in the 57th minute, Spurs maintained their momentum. Wilson Odobert had already doubled their lead after halftime, finishing Randal Kolo Muani's assist with precision. The team seemed invigorated by the setback, adding two more goals in quick succession.

Micky van de Ven showcased his attacking prowess with a remarkable solo effort, sprinting nearly the entire pitch before scoring at the near post. Joao Palhinha, introduced following Johnson's dismissal, calmly slotted home from close range after receiving Cristian Romero's pass. This relentless attacking display could have resulted in an even larger scoreline.

Kolo Muani was thwarted by Kotarski, while Richarlison hit the woodwork twice—once with a header and again from a penalty after Dane Scarlett was fouled. These missed chances highlighted Spurs' dominance throughout the match. Their victory propelled them to seventh place in the Champions League standings and marked their first home win since September.

Impressive Statistics Highlight Dominance

Tottenham's unbeaten streak now extends to five matches in the Champions League—their longest since a seven-game run between October 2018 and April 2019. They were deserving winners, boasting an expected goals (xG) tally of 3.31 compared to Copenhagen's meagre 0.33 xG. Johnson made history as the first British player to score and be sent off in the same Champions League match.

Johnson's goal was also notable for being Tottenham's fastest in the competition since Son Heung-min scored against Red Star Belgrade in October 2019. This victory not only boosts their standings but also reinforces their growing confidence on this European stage.