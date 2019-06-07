Football

Tottenham Hotspur confirm Michel Vorm departure

By Opta
Michel Vorm

London, June 7: Tottenham have confirmed experienced goalkeeper Michel Vorm is leaving the club.

The 35-year-old Netherlands international will not sign a new contract with the Champions League finalists.

Vorm joined Spurs from Swansea City in 2014 but has played a back-up role to club captain Hugo Lloris.

"Just want to say thanks to everyone involved at @SpursOfficial for this amazing experience," Vorm wrote on Twitter.

"From the kit man, medical staff, management and fans to all the players, the chairman and the press officer. I've learnt and seen a lot.

"I'm so proud to have been part of this club and seen it grow. There is so much more to come, the sky is the limit.

"Special thanks to Toni Jimenez, the goalkeeper coach, thanks for everything. Been a real pleasure to work with you."

Vorm made 13 Premier League appearances for Spurs in his five years at the club.

Spurs also confirmed young players Japhet Tanganga and Jack Roles have signed new contracts, while 17-year-old striker Kion Etete has joined from Notts County.

Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 21:50 [IST]
