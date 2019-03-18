Tottenham Hotspur prepare £50m Ryan Sessegnon bid ahead of Manchester United and Liverpool interest

London, March 18: Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up their bids to bring Fulham ace Ryan Sessegnon to the side in the Summer after the Fulham prodigy stalls on contract talks with the relegation-bound side.
The 18-year-old youngster is one of the brightest young talents in England football and has been playing in the first team regularly for Fulham since the last two seasons.
The left-back who can also operate in the left wing was one of the pivotal elements in Fulham's promotion to Premier League this season. The 18-year-old also due to his humongous performance last year, became the first player outside of the top flight to be nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award, since its inception in 1983.
His rise into such ceiling certainly attracted a lot of eyes and in the last Summer their fellow London side, Tottenham tried to acquire the signature while reportedly Manchester United, Liverpool and PSG also showed interest. However, stalling any offer, the youngster opted to remain at Craven Cottage.
However, as per the latest reports, with Fulham almost on the verge of relegation, the English youngster has reportedly expressed his desire to move away from his native side and thus rejected a new contract proposal from the club.
Sessegnon's contract is set to expire at the end of next season and to protect their prized assets, Fulham reportedly already made a number of attempts to tie him down to a prolonged deal. However, apparently, the youngster has postponed any further negotiations meaning them to resign to the fact that Fulham will need to sell the academy product this summer to cash in on him.
With Sessegnon’s decision to stay in London, Tottenham now have been touted as the favourites to land him. Tottenham - who have not signed a player in the past two transfer windows - could acquire Sessegnon this summer with a £50m bid however could again loan him back to Fulham for the 2019-20 campaign.
understands Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a £50m offer for Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon.— Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) March 17, 2019
Spurs have been boosted in the pursuit of Sessegnon who is stalling on signing a new deal and is rated as one of the brightest young talents in the country.#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/eKdb6FCWSl
This decision would certainly be beneficial for both the sides as it would give the club another season with Sessegnon, more time for him to develop while the transfer fee would also help them reinvest after the shambles of this season.
Sessegnon however in the Premier league has struggled to replicate the same form of last season. He till now in all competition has registered only two goals along with five assists, but with age and talent on his side, the enormous fee could be worth the risk.