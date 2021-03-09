Tottenham identify Torino midfielder as Marcel Sabitzer alternative: A wise option for Mourinho?

Bengaluru, March 9: Tottenham Hotspur are likely to continue their squad overhaul again this summer and midfield is one of the key areas manager Jose Mourinho is looking to strengthen further.
The Portuguese bolstered his midfield options last summer with the acquisition of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg while Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko have been his usual partners in midfield this season.
But reports have suggested that Mourinho is keen to bring someone else in at the end of the season. Marcel Sabitzer has been reported as being Tottenham's No 1 target but with doubts over the deal, Spurs have reportedly turned their attention towards Torino midfielder Sasa Lukic.
Lukic's career so far
The 24-year-old has been on the books of Torino since 2016 but only cemented his place in the first team in the last two years. He has been a bright spark with Torino this season in their battle to beat relegation from Serie A. He has scored just three times this season but has done extremely well in battles against some more established performers. The Denmark international is quite versatile and can play as a defensive midfielder, box to box operator and even as a number ten if needed.
Transfer Fee
The midfielder could also be available on the cheap should Torino fail to avoid relegation from the top flight. Considering Sabitizer would command a fee close to £40million Lukic could be a much cheaper acquisition. Although, he would not bring in the same experience as Sabitzer.
Should Tottenham sign Lukic?
The Danish midfielder's style of play does resemble Pierre-Emile Hojberg to a certain extent and he could prove to be a great cover for him. Moreover, with Mourinho likely to offload Harry Winks this summer, Lukic could be his direct replacement. His addition to the side gives Mourinho a much-needed bench strength in the middle of the park and should he be available for cheap, this deal could be a great recruit.