Tottenham interested in signing Richarlison from Everton - Should Antonio Conte sign him up?

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly the latest side to enter the race for Everton forward Richarlison.
The Brazil international has already informed the club that he wants to leave in order to chase a move to a bigger club. He has been linked with a move away over the last few months, with PSG and Arsenal said to have been keeping a close eye on his situation. As per rumours, there have also been talks at the Tottenham camp regarding a summer swoop for the Brazil international.
Richarlison's mixed performance last season
The 25-year-old was a stalwart of the side during the relegation battle. He scored six goals in the last nine games to undoubtedly help Everton secure their Premier League status. But besides that, he was pretty inconsistent throughout the season. He concluded the campaign with 11 goals and five assists, capping off a 15+ G/A season. He was deployed as a forward while Dominic Calvert-Lewin was out injured. The Brazilian although showed glimpses of talent playing as a lone striker, though he failed to lead the line with a good number of goals.
Transfer Fee
Everton reportedly value Richarlison at around £60 million and may not entertain any offers below it. The Everton attacker also has admirers from Europe’s elite clubs with Real Madrid, PSG, Arsenal, Chelsea and many more always keeping an eye on the Brazilian. So his availability may well start a transfer war.
Should Tottenham sign him?
Antonio Conte is in the market for attacking reinforcements as they are ready to part ways with Steven Bergwijn. Moreover, the squad do not have any natural cover for Harry Kane or Heung Son Min in the striking zone.
So their interest in Richarlison makes sense who could well serve as an ideal option in that role. The 25-year-old may not be playing his best football. But he is about to enter his prime. Conte could be a perfect guide for him at this stage to make his football more all-around.