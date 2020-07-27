Tottenham look to sign Aaron Ramsdale after Bournemouth's relegation - Shrewd move by Mourinho?

Bengaluru, July 27: Tottenham Hotspur could look to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in the Summer after their relegation this season.
The young English keeper reportedly will have a £22million price tag and Mourinho is ready to pounce on the opportunity to sign him for a low amount, seeing him as the potential successor of Hugo Lloris.
Lloris only has one year of his current deal remaining and Tottenham apparently want a new keeper to offer competition for him.
Ramsdale's performance so far this season
Bournemouth have had goalkeeping issues in the previous seasons but an impressive breakthrough season has seen Ramsdale establish himself as the first choice - getting the nod ahead of veteran star Artur Boruc.
Ramsdale is a part of a Premier League side who has had one of the worst defences in the competition this season. The Cherries have kept only five clean sheets over the season with the 22-year-old attaining a save percentage tally of only 67% – fifth-worst in the league.
However, his saving percentage is one of the best in the league with only Tim Krul (123) and Martin Dubravka (134) making more saves than him (120) in the Premier League this term. Although his impressive saves mostly due to Bournemouth’s poor defence as the Cherries tend to concede a lot of shots on target. However, there is no doubt that the 22-year-old has been impressive in his display, making 37 appearances so far in the league.
Does Mourinho need him?
The goalkeeping section does not seem to be the utmost priority for the Portuguese tactician whose main priority is believed to be midfield and defence as of now. However, with him building a team for the future, signing the English and young shot-stopper on the cheap would be a good deal in the long run.
Lloris is already 33-years old and slowly looks to be deteriorating his reflexes. It could be time for Spurs to sign Ramsdale and prepare him to be the next number one in the team especially with Paulo Gazzaniga failing to show any signs of improvement.
Ramsdale can surely add some much-needed competition in the goalkeeping department for the next season. He looks mature beyond his years as a commanding presence in the box that comes for set-pieces and has great handling, as well as being strong at his feet.
Financially it would also perhaps be a wise move by Spurs to persist with Lloris and sign a decent, cost-effective back-up in the shape of the 22-year-old who will be more than willing to return to the Premier League after Bournemouth's relegation.