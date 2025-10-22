Football Tottenham Shows Positive Progress As Thomas Frank Prepares For Monaco Challenge Thomas Frank remains optimistic about Tottenham's progress ahead of their Champions League match against Monaco. Despite a recent defeat, he highlights the team's performance and aims for improvement. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 1:43 [IST]

Thomas Frank remains optimistic about Tottenham's progress under his leadership as they gear up for their third Champions League match against Monaco. Despite a recent 2-1 home loss to Aston Villa, where Rodrigo Bentancur scored early, Frank is satisfied with the team's overall performance. Spurs currently sit sixth in the Premier League standings.

Frank highlighted the positives from the Villa game, noting the team's aggressive play and high-pressure tactics. He emphasised that despite the defeat, there were many aspects of the game that pleased him. "I think the good thing with the Villa game is overall a very good performance looking back," he said. "I was pleased with a lot of things."

Looking ahead to the Monaco clash, Frank acknowledges their opponents' strengths. He praised Monaco's strong start to their campaign, including a draw against Manchester City. "We need to take a lot of the bits into the game against Monaco, which is a very good team," he stated. The upcoming match marks their fifth encounter, with Spurs having lost 2-1 in their last meeting in November 2016.

Spurs captain Cristian Romero will not be travelling to Monaco due to an adductor strain. Frank downplayed concerns about Romero's injury, despite his fitness struggles last season. "It's an adductor strain," said Frank. "We will assess it more this week before we come with any time frame."

Frank also defended Xavi Simons, who has yet to score and has only one assist in eight appearances since joining Spurs. He compared Simons' situation to Florian Wirtz's adaptation process, highlighting that settling into a new country and club takes time. "We are all getting judged every game, but we also need to see the bigger perspective," he explained.

Despite recent managerial changes at Monaco, with Sebastian Pocognoli replacing Adi Hutter, Frank remains cautious of their threat. He noted Pocognoli's success at Union Saint-Gilloise and how they have studied his tactics closely. "We look at the last game they played and then all, or more or less, a lot of games from Union," Frank said.

Tottenham have struggled in away matches in the Champions League recently, winning just one out of seven games. However, Frank is confident that his team can secure a positive result against Monaco. "We trust ourselves; we think we're in a good place," he expressed.

Frank's optimism reflects his belief in Tottenham's potential for growth and success this season. As they prepare for their next challenge against Monaco, he remains focused on building upon recent performances and achieving consistent results on both domestic and European fronts.