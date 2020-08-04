Tottenham's Danny Rose tired of racial discrimination

Bengaluru, August 4: Tottenham Hotspur's full-back Danny Rose said he has had enough of racism in the so-called 'beautiful game' after being regularly stopped by police and asked if his car is stolen.
The 30-year-old England international said he has had similar experiences for the last 15 years.
"The last time, last week, when I had just been at my mum's house, I had pulled up in a car park so the engine was off," he was quoted as saying in the Second Captains podcast.
"The police pulled in and they brought a riot van, three police cars and questioned me. They said they'd had a report that a car had not been driving correctly.
"I'm like: 'So why does that make it my car?' I got my ID out and they breathalysed me. It's just one of those things to me now. Each time it's: 'Is this car stolen? Where did you get it from? Can you prove that you bought this car.'"
Rose said such incidents had made him sceptical about the prospects of lasting change.
"I just give up with hoping that things will change because that's some people's mentality towards racism."
Rose said last year that he could not wait to leave football because he had had enough of the racism in the game.
That happened after he was racially abused during Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro alongside England team-mates Raheem Sterling and Callum Hudson-Odoi.
"When I said that I can't wait to see the back of football, it's because of the racism that I, and many other players, have been subjected to our entire careers," Rose had said then.
"Football has a problem with racism. I don't want any future players to go through what I've been through in my career. Collectively, we're simply not willing to stand by while too little is done by football authorities and social media companies to protect players from this disgusting abuse."
Rose's comments came in for a lot of praise from fellow Premier League players like Crystal Palace midfielder Andros Townsend who felt more players need to do the same.
"Danny's a very brave man for coming out, being so honest and speaking the truth," Townsend said.
"We need more players like Danny to come out, be honest and speak the truth, to say what they really feel. Danny's an incredible person - hopefully the system can help Danny and he can enjoy his football again," he added.
Rose's statements comes at a time when sports personalities around the world have come in support with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) campaign, which gained momentum after George Floyd's death in police custody in May.
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling has been another vocal supporter of the anti racism campaign in football, en effort which won priase from his coach Pep Guardiola.
