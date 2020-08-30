Football
Tottenham seal Doherty signing on four-year deal

By Chris Myson
Matt Doherty

London, August 30: Tottenham have completed the signing of right-back Matt Doherty from Wolves for a reported fee of £14.7million.

Spurs confirmed on Sunday (August 30) the 28-year-old has signed a four-year deal and will wear the number two shirt.

Republic of Ireland international Doherty played 50 games across all competitions for Premier League side Wolves last season and scored seven goals.

Tottenham have been eager to sign a new right-back after selling Kyle Walker-Peters to Southampton and indicating Serge Aurier is likely to depart.

Doherty had been on Wolves' books for 10 years, also playing for the club in the Championship and League One.

His arrival adds to Tottenham's signings of midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and goalkeeper Joe Hart in this transfer window.

Story first published: Sunday, August 30, 2020, 15:10 [IST]
