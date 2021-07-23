Tottenham tie down Son as Kane rumours swirl

London, July 23: Son Heung-min has pledged his future to Tottenham, with the South Korea star signing a new contract to keep him at the club until 2025.
Son joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the Premier League's best forwards, scoring 107 goals and providing 64 assists across 280 appearances in all competitions.
A key player under both Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho, Son's previous contract was due to run out in 2023.
However, Tottenham have moved to secure the future of the 29-year-old, who should play a big part in new manager Nuno Espirito Santo's team.
Son said: "It was already a big honour to play here for six years, the club have showed me massive, massive respect and obviously I'm very happy to be here.
"It's like home, especially with the fans, the players, the staff. There was no decision. It was easy. I'm so happy to be here and will be so glad to see the fans again soon."
Fabio Paratici, Spurs' new managing director of football, said: "We are pleased to have agreed a new long-term contract with Son as we move towards the start of a new season and a new chapter for the club with Nuno Espirito Santo.
"Everyone can see the real positive impact he has on the club, both on and off the field, and we are delighted that he will play a part in what we are trying to achieve in the coming years."