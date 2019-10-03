Tottenham vs Bayern Munich: Three talking points

Bengaluru, October 3: Tottenham have been the epitome of inconsistency of late and on Tuesday night, they were absolutely humiliated at their home by mighty Bayern.
The north London club faced an embarrassing 2-7 defeat in the hands of Bayern as former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry stole the show with a four-goal haul.
This was the most embarrassing result since Mauricio Pochettino arrived at Spurs in May 2014. Despite the impressive progress of the club under him over the years, this is certainly a tough time for him and the club and he must find a way to put an end to the crisis.
Bayern, meanwhile, look at their absolute best after a below-par season last time out under their new manager Niko Kovac. They look pretty much on the sync right now and can certainly be recognized as one of the favourites for the Champions League once again this season. In this article, we will discuss three talking points from the game.
Heung Min Son has to improve his finishing
Although Son gave Spurs the lead after just 12 minutes, the South Korean was the main culprit for Spurs thanks to his wasteful nature in front of goal. The 27-year-old made Bayern defence look vulnerable on a lot of occasions with his running behind the defenders but could not make the most of the chances he got.
Son has to work on his consistency. When he is in form, he is one of the best players in the planet and when he is not at his best, he can be quite wasteful. He is being played in an more advanced role as a centre-forward alongside Harry Kane and his finishing should have been much better.
Dele Alli and Coutinho both flatter to deceive once again
Despite Bayern scoring seven goals, it was once again an not so impressive performance from their star attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho. The former Liverpool man is yet to make his mark at Bayern on loan from Barcelona. Dele Alli, his Spurs counterpart, also had a unimpressive outing.
These are tough times for proper number tens all around Europe as most of the best players are right now out of favour or have had to adapt to a new role. Both these players have had a fall from grace in recent months and must up their game sooner rather than later.
Bayern have two worthy successors of Robben and Ribery
For a long time, Bayern had arguably best winger duo in Europe in Robben and Ribery. It was always a tough ask for them to replace the iconic duo but Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman certainly do have the potential to succeed the legendary players often hailed as 'Robbery'.
Tuesday, was a Serge Gnabry masterclass with a four-goal haul. Kingsley Coman has also been impressive this season and if they can keep up their form, Bayern have two gems of world football on both wings just like they used to have for almost a decade.