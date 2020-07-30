Netherlands defender Veltman leaves Ajax for Brighton

Brighton, July 30: Brighton and Hove Albion have signed Netherlands international Joel Veltman from Ajax on a three-year contract.
The defender, who can play at right-back or centre-back, becomes Brighton's latest signing following the arrival of Adam Lallana from Liverpool.
Veltman came through the Ajax academy and played a part in three Eredivisie title triumphs.
The 28-year-old also featured in their run to the 2018-19 Champions League semi-finals, although he has been hampered by injuries over the past two seasons.
Thanks for 18 years of everything, @Joel_Veltman. ♥️#FarewellJoel— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 29, 2020
Brighton head coach Graham Potter said: "We're delighted to welcome Joel to the club.
"He has terrific experience from his time with Ajax - including the Champions League - and, of course, with the Dutch national team.
"He's an excellent defender who can play at right-back and at centre-half, but he's also comfortable in possession.
"He is really looking forward to the challenge of playing in the Premier League. We're delighted he is now a Brighton player and we're looking forward to working with him."