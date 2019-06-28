Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rumour Has It: De Gea set to stay as Real Madrid settle on goalkeepers

By
David de Gea
For all the talk about Keylor Navas leaving the Santiago Bernabeu and David de Gea potentially joining, it appears the La Liga giants are content with what they have.

London, June 28: Real Madrid seem to have settled on their goalkeeping situation for next season, and it is good news for Manchester United.

For all the talk about Keylor Navas leaving the Santiago Bernabeu and David de Gea potentially joining, it appears the La Liga giants are content with what they have.

That will be music to the ears of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with De Gea set to remain at Old Trafford.

TOP STORY – DE GEA SET TO STAY PUT AS MADRID MAKE DECISION

Navas, continually linked with a move away from Real Madrid, will stay at the club, according to AS.

The Spanish outlet report that Paris Saint-Germain and United are no longer looking for a goalkeeper, although the former have been linked with a move for AC Milan shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Recent reports have said De Gea is set to re-sign with Manchester United and, with Madrid seemingly happy with Thibaut Courtois and Navas, that appears an increasing possibility.

ROUND-UP

- Talks between PSG and Barcelona appeared to start slowly, but Neymar seems pretty confident about a return to Camp Nou. Sport report the Brazil international's mother and sister are in Barcelona working out logistics, and a place to live, for the star forward.

- Inter seemingly want Romelu Lukaku, but they will have to work out a different deal for the Manchester United striker. The Telegraph report United are "likely" to reject the Serie A outfit's proposal to first loan and then buy the Belgium international.

- Mesut Ozil is going nowhere fast. The Mirror claim Arsenal want to see the playmaker depart, but no bids have come in for Ozil, whose reported salary of £350,000 per week is putting off potential suitors.

- Joao Felix's move to Atletico Madrid from Benfica is close to completion and the teenage attacker is set for a blockbuster contract. Goal report he will sign a five-year deal worth €3.5m per season.

- Tottenham appeared to be closing in on Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, but a potential move may yet take some time. The Sun report the Ligue 1 side have demanded £72m for the France international, almost double Spurs' opening bid of £40m.

- Hakim Ziyech could be the next to move on after helping Ajax reach the Champions League semi-finals. De Telegraaf report Ziyech has an agreement with the Eredivisie champions to leave for €30m, and they say Sevilla are best placed to sign the playmaker.

More DAVID DE GEA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 35 - June 28 2019, 03:00 PM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Mohammed Shami 2.0: Fitter, meaner
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue