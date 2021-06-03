Football
Euro 2020: Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out with thigh injury

By Patric Ridge
Trent Alexander Arnold
After much speculation as to whether he would make England's squad, Trent Alexander-Arnold will not play at Euro 2020 after all.

London, June 4: Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss Euro 2020 after suffering a thigh injury against Austria on Wednesday, England have confirmed.

The Liverpool full-back was the subject of much media speculation ahead of Gareth Southgate's decision to cut his preliminary squad to a selection of 26 earlier this week.

Alexander-Arnold was picked, however, along with three other players capable of playing right-back in Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kieran Trippier.

England 1-0 Austria: Saka strikes but Alexander-Arnold injury clouds Three Lions' win

However, as fate would have it, the 22-year-old will miss out after all, having gone off injured late on in the 1-0 win over Austria after clearing the ball.

Southgate said after the friendly at Middlesbrough – which England won 1-0 – that it "was not a good sign" to see Alexander-Arnold need assistance to walk around the sidelines, and further assessments on Thursday revealed a grade two quad tear.

Alexander-Arnold faces around six weeks out, meaning he will be unable to take part in the Euros – which for England start on June 13 against Croatia – and will instead withdraw from the squad.

Southgate will not confirm a replacement until after Sunday's friendly against Romania.

Story first published: Thursday, June 3, 2021, 23:10 [IST]
