Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Are you kidding me? - Twitter reacts after Mohamed Salah wins Puskas Award

By
Egypt and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah
Egypt and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Bengaluru, September 25: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was awarded the Puskas Award 2018, but received a mixed response from the fans.

Salah's strike against Everton in which he dribbled past multiple defenders to curl the ball into the top corner was declared as the best goal of the year.

Ten goals made the shortlist for the award including Gareth Bale's overhead kick against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final, and Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational bicycle kick against his current club Juventus. But, the award was given to Salah.

The Liverpool forward was also nominated for the Best Player award, but was beaten to hit by Real Madrid's Luka Modric. He also failed to make the FIFAPro XI.

Some fans felt there were a few goals which were better than the Egyptian's strike, while some felt he was given the award as a consolation for missing out on the other awards.

Here is how some fans reacted to Salah's Puskas Award on Twitter,

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 11:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue