Are you kidding me? - Twitter reacts after Mohamed Salah wins Puskas Award

Bengaluru, September 25: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was awarded the Puskas Award 2018, but received a mixed response from the fans.
Salah's strike against Everton in which he dribbled past multiple defenders to curl the ball into the top corner was declared as the best goal of the year.
Ten goals made the shortlist for the award including Gareth Bale's overhead kick against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final, and Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational bicycle kick against his current club Juventus. But, the award was given to Salah.
The Liverpool forward was also nominated for the Best Player award, but was beaten to hit by Real Madrid's Luka Modric. He also failed to make the FIFAPro XI.
Some fans felt there were a few goals which were better than the Egyptian's strike, while some felt he was given the award as a consolation for missing out on the other awards.
Here is how some fans reacted to Salah's Puskas Award on Twitter,
The fact that Mo Salah won the Puskas award with this goal officially makes the award nothing more than a joke. So many better goals (including some even Salah scored) and this one gets picked instead. https://t.co/MX5flBRlpQ— EiF (@EiFSoccer) September 24, 2018
Mo Salah is probably given this award as compensation because that's the worst goal to win a Puskas ever #FIFAFootballAwards— Imoh Umoren (@ImohUmoren) September 24, 2018
Better than Salah's goal pic.twitter.com/2u43FCfOqO— david2p2🇻🇳 (@FfzDavid) September 25, 2018
Mo' Salah just got compensated for with the PUSKAS award when his goal is clearly NOT up to scratch with that of Pavard Vs Argentina, CR7 Vs Juve or Gareth Bale Vs Liverpool.— AURACOOL (@TWEETORACLE) September 24, 2018
This award is actually funny.#TheBest#FIFAFootballAwards
Mo Salah goal beat Ronaldo, Bale and Pavard's goals for #Puskas, how weird. 😳🤦♂🤷♂ #FIFAFootballAwards #TheBest pic.twitter.com/2t5UI6YcZL— Sportive23 (@Sportive_23) September 24, 2018
Mo Salah has won the FIFA Puskas Award for his strike against Everton.— Nick Grounds (@nicogrounds) September 24, 2018
In a year that saw both Ronaldo and Bale hit bicycle kicks from another planet, this decision is like offering up a pot noodle in The Ritz
I love Salah honestly really do but I can't help but feel he's won the sympathy vote there #TheBest— VENI VIDI VICI (@thatbritreece) September 24, 2018
