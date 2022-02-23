Two clubs keeping a close eye on Gabriel Jesus over a summer transfer

Bengaluru, Feb. 23: Manchester City's versatile attacker Gabriel Jesus is reportedly attracting interest from two European clubs ahead of the upcoming summer market, according to the latest rumours.
The
Brazilian
international
has
played
a
key
role
in
City's
domination
under
Pep
Guardiola
since
his
£27
million
move
from
Palmeiras
in
2017,
having
won
three
Premier
League
titles
amongst
other
silverware
in
England.
However,
the
24-year-old
has
never
managed
to
get
a
permanent
shot
in
the
first
team
line-up.
The Spanish coach has mostly used him from the bench or sparingly in the first team line-up. He was linked over a summer exit however City's failure to land any promising striker made him stay at Manchester. It however has been beneficial to Jesus, who has seen more first-team minutes this year. Pep has utilised him across the whole of the forward line, most notably on the right of a front three where he has registered six goals and nine assists in all competitions.
Jesus however will have 18 months left on his deal with Manchester City in the summer. And with City plotting to sign a big-name striker in the next window, the Brazilian could finally move in the summer for a new challenge. If so, as per rumours these are the two clubs that could line up a move for him:
Inter Milan
During his time at Palmeiras, Inter were interested in Gabriel Jesus and they could renew their interest this time once again. Inter's star striker Lautaro Martinez has been linked over a potential exit next summer. If he leaves, the club could look at Jesus to replace him as per rumours.
AC Milan
Inter's arch-rivals AC Milan are also reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation. Milan have two ageing forwards in their ranks with Ibrahimovic and Giroud. As per reports, the club are looking at successors and Jesus is reportedly on their wishlist. Although, the interest is pretty much in the initial stage.