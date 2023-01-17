Chelsea: Two More Signings the Blues can make after Mudryk deal

Chelsea's January transfer plans look to be still not over with the Stamford Bridge side are said to be looking over two more signings.
The
Blues
have
been
on
a
spending
spree
since
Todd
Boehly's
takeover.
The
American
owner
backed
then-manager
Thomas
Tuchel
with
Premier
League-high
£278m
with
the
likes
of
Raheem
Sterling,
Pierre-Emerick
Aubameyang,
Wesley
Fofana,
Denis
Zakaria,
Kalidou
Koulibaly
and
Marc
Cucurella.
But the club struggled to make an impact and sacked the German coach to sign Brighton manager Graham Potter instead. Things have not truly changed since his arrival with just one win in the last five games for the English coach. But it seems, the club are still ready to back the new manager too with his preferable recruit which has seen them getting five players Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, Molde striker David Datro Fofana, Monaco central defender Benoit Badiashile, Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix and most recent record signing Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhalo Mudryk.
They are now apparently ready to push for a midfielder and a versatile striker if rumours are to be believed. Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is reportedly one of the options Chelsea are looking for in this transfer window.
He was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge earlier in the summer and some reports suggest the Blues could reignite their interest. The Ecuador international is a box-to-box midfielder which is something Chelsea currently lack. Caicedo made his progress under Potter and the English manager could use his former connection to land him. He could be available for a fee close to €60-70 million mark.
Another player who have been apparently kept on the wishlist is Caicedo's team-mate Leandro Trossard. The Belgian has fallen out with manager Roberto De Zerbi and his future is uncertain at the Amex Stadium.
The 28-year-old was one of Potter's most trusted lieutenants at Brighton and was one of their best players under him. Some rumours have suggested that Chelsea are keeping a close eye on his development and if there are suitable offers to match, they could push for a late move for him.
Chelsea are expected to ship off a couple of stars to accommodate them as according to rumours, the likes of Connor Gallagher, Hakim Ziyech, or Ruben Loftus Cheek all could be sold to make room. The London club are leaving no stone unturned in a late push for a European spot next summer and as it seems, viewing the January window as an answer.