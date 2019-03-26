Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

UEFA charges Montenegro over alleged racist chants

By
montenegroengland - cropped
Following allegations of racist chanting against England players, UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Montenegro.

Nyon, March 26: Montenegro have been charged by UEFA following allegations of racist behaviour during their Euro 2020 qualifier against England.

Ross Barkley was decisive with two goals and an assist as England thrashed Montenegro 5-1 in the match held at Podgorica, which was marred by allegations of racial abuse against Raheem Sterling and team-mate Danny Rose, who were allegedly targeted by monkey chants.

Sterling had asked UEFA to act tough against the miscreants while England manager Gareth Southgate had confirmed that he heard Rose being racially abused by Montenegro fans.

Proceedings got feisty late on as Rose was booked for a heavy challenge, and it was then that reporters in the stadium claimed abuse was aimed at the Tottenham full-back.

Southgate insisted he heard it as well, confirming England will be reporting the incident to UEFA.

Speaking to ITV after the game, Southgate said:

"I definitely heard it when Danny Rose got booked towards the end of the game.

"There's no doubt in my mind that happened, and we'll report it to UEFA. It's not acceptable. "I had a quick chat with Danny as I heard that, but I've not had a chance to talk to Raheem yet. "I don't want to speculate yet, but I know what I heard. We will definitely deal with it in the right way. We have to make sure we support our players."

(With OPTA inputs)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2019: Ashwin 'Mankads' Buttler
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 26, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue