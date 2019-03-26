UEFA charges Montenegro over alleged racist chants

Nyon, March 26: Montenegro have been charged by UEFA following allegations of racist behaviour during their Euro 2020 qualifier against England.
Ross Barkley was decisive with two goals and an assist as England thrashed Montenegro 5-1 in the match held at Podgorica, which was marred by allegations of racial abuse against Raheem Sterling and team-mate Danny Rose, who were allegedly targeted by monkey chants.
Sterling had asked UEFA to act tough against the miscreants while England manager Gareth Southgate had confirmed that he heard Rose being racially abused by Montenegro fans.
Proceedings got feisty late on as Rose was booked for a heavy challenge, and it was then that reporters in the stadium claimed abuse was aimed at the Tottenham full-back.
Southgate insisted he heard it as well, confirming England will be reporting the incident to UEFA.
Speaking to ITV after the game, Southgate said:
"I definitely heard it when Danny Rose got booked towards the end of the game.
"There's no doubt in my mind that happened, and we'll report it to UEFA. It's not acceptable. "I had a quick chat with Danny as I heard that, but I've not had a chance to talk to Raheem yet. "I don't want to speculate yet, but I know what I heard. We will definitely deal with it in the right way. We have to make sure we support our players."
(With OPTA inputs)