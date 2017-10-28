U-17 World Cup FInal: Three key battles between England and Spain

Bengaluru, October 28: English under-17 side are on the brink of more glory as they take on Spain in the ongoing Fifa Under-17 World Cup final today (October 28).
The Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata will host the first-ever all-European final in the FIFA under-17 World Cup till date and England will be looking to take revenge as Spain had defeated them in the Under-17 European championship earlier this year.
The Young Lions face their fourth major youth final of the calendar year, with England shining at youth level after taking home the U-20 World Cup and European U-19 Championship.
England’s only major disappointment was a European Championship final penalty shootout defeat to Spain for the U17s, but they have a chance to take revenge in Saturday's World Cup Final.
Here are the three key battles which could decide the game:
Rhian Brewster vs Victor
Rhian Brewster was the star for England in their last two games scoring back-to-back hat-tricks. The Liverpool youngster is right now the top scorer of the tournament and will be looking to get the better of Spain defenders in the final.
Spain’s centre-back duo has done quite well in the tournament but they must be extra careful about Brewster who is in red-hot form. Victor is the more experienced of the two defenders and will have to take care of the Liverpool wizard.
Phil Foden vs Juan Miranda
Phil Foden’s stats in the World Cup does not speak for his true contribution to the side. The Manchester City starlet has been the centre of everything positive for England so far and does not give the defenders a moment’s relief.
Juan Miranda, Spain’s talented young left-back has done quite well in the World Cup but he must be at his best to stop Foden from punishing the Spain defence.
Abel Ruiz vs Joel Latibeaudiere
Spain forward Abel Ruiz has scored six goals in the tournament so far and will be looking to make up his one-goal deficit from leader Rhian Brewster.
However, the job won’t be easy at all for the Spaniard against England stopper Joel Latibeaudiere who has been the best defender of the World Cup so far.