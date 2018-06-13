Football

USA, Canada and Mexico to host FIFA World Cup 2026

New York, June 13: The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico after their joint bid beat Morocco's.

FIFA made the announcement on Wednesday that the three-pronged bid won 134 votes to 65, giving them the right to host football's showpiece event.

USA, Canada and Mexico had been considered favourites throughout the bidding process, despite some suggesting the controversial politics of American president Donald Trump could help Morocco.

The African nation also received the boost of US-governed territories Guam, Puerto Rico, American Samoa and US Virgin Islands abstaining from voting due to a perceived conflict of interest.

Spain also did not vote. Luis Rubiales was not present at the FIFA Congress in Moscow, the RFEF president instead in Krasnodar to deliver the news that Julen Lopetegui had been sacked as coach just two days before their opening game with Portugal.

The winning bid had been seen as the safer option given the standard of facilities and number of stadiums available, while a FIFA evaluation report had called Morocco's bid "high risk".

Source: OPTA/OmniSport

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 16:30 [IST]
