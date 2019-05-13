Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Valverde not considering resigning as Barcelona coach

By
Ernesto Valverde
Ernesto Valverde dismissed any suggestions he thought about resigning as Barcelona coach.

Camp Nou, May 13: Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde insisted he had not considered resigning in the wake of his side's UEFA Champions League exit.

The La Liga champions were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday to make a semi-final exit 4-3 on aggregate.

The humiliating defeat led to scrutiny over Valverde's position, despite Barca winning La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana this season while also reaching the Copa del Rey final, where Valencia await on May 25.

Asked after Barca's 2-0 win over Getafe on Sunday if he had thought about resigning, Valverde said: "Well, no."

1
1009678

Barca fans targeted their players at Camp Nou, with Philippe Coutinho and Sergio Busquets among those subjected to whistles.

Valverde, who agreed to a contract extension until the end of 2019-20 in February, was unsurprised by the crowd's response and said it was only natural after their Champions League exit.

"I expected that at the beginning they would whistle. How are they not going to whistle us? It is normal," he said.

"But I knew that they would then position themselves with us.

"And there seems to be noise but people are from your team and I'm grateful."

Barca wrap up their La Liga campaign at Eibar on Sunday (May 19) before taking on Valencia in the Copa del Rey final.

Messi crestfallen

Valverde admitted Barcelona's defeat to Liverpool left a bad taste in Lionel Messi's mouth, but he felt the win over Getafe helped his players "get rid of the ghosts in our heads".

"For us, a victory was essential to get rid of the ghosts in our heads," said Valverde.

"Everyone will bounce back, although at the beginning it's hard. We have the Copa del Rey final in mind.

"Messi is making an effort to overcome the bad taste in his mouth. We all had high hopes to be in the Champions League final and we have to move forward," he added.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RMA 2 - 0 JUV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 10:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 13, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue