Vardy becomes oldest Golden Boot winner after holding off Aubameyang and Ings

By Daniel Lewis

London, July 26: Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has become the Premier League's oldest Golden Boot winner at the age of 33 after finishing the 2019-20 season with 23 goals.

Vardy fired a blank in Leicester's 2-0 loss against Manchester United on Sunday - a result that saw the Foxes miss out on a top-four finish - to make it three games without a goal to see out the season.

However, the ex-England international still finished a goal clear of Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Danny Ings of Southampton at the top of the scoring charts.

He overtakes Didier Drogba, who netted 29 goals for Chelsea in 2009-10 at the age of 32, as the oldest recipient of the award.

Aubameyang shared the accolade with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah last season, though the Liverpool pair finished this campaign with 18 and 19 goals respectively.

Story first published: Sunday, July 26, 2020, 23:20 [IST]
