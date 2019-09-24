Virat Kohli unveils FC Goa's new home jersey

Truly brilliant
Speaking at the event, Kohli said, "It's always great to come back to Goa. The fans here are so passionate about football and crazy for FC Goa.
"Coming back here, always gives me hope that the sports culture can truly be built in this country. The houses, the cars are adorned with the club colours. It's truly brilliant."
Really amazing
"The team is in great shape. They've been doing brilliantly the last two seasons with the Super Cup win it was just another validation of the process," added Kohli.
"What is really amazing is the work that goes on beyond the first team. The youth structure is firmly in place and the club is looking to be trailblazers in youth development and grassroots. In terms of philosophy, style of play and success, I'm happy where we're at, but we can't afford to be myopic in Indian football. There's still a long way to go and we aim to be the face of change in Indian football."
Completely orange
The jersey this time has transcended to completely orange - a colour which finds familiarity in the state renowned for its beaches and picturesque sunsets.
The transition represents the evolution of the cub in the past few years whilst the gradient moving upwards on the design embodies the aim for better days ahead.
Youth development
It also promotes the Goan people's spirit of being unapologetically themselves.
It also backs the idea to have the courage to be different and being the face of change in Indian football through their robust program of youth development which has seen a number of names climbing the ladder and getting themselves into the first team.