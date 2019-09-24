Football
Virat Kohli unveils FC Goa's new home jersey

By
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, flanked by Brandon Fernandes, left, and Mandar Rao Dessai spotting the new jersey. Images: FC Goa

Bengaluru, September 24: Indian Super League (ISL) runners-up FC Goa launched their home jersey for the 2019-20 season in the presence of team co-owner and the country's biggest youth icon-- Indian national cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

A crowd of near 3000 was in attendance at Goa's Bambolim Athletic Ground as the Gaurs also launched their new jersey and annual campaign named 'Be Goa'.

The campaign gives strength to the ideology of FC Goa's footballing philosophy which inculcates a winning spirit along with the having the courage to play with a style that truly embodies 'the beautiful game'.

Truly brilliant

Truly brilliant

Speaking at the event, Kohli said, "It's always great to come back to Goa. The fans here are so passionate about football and crazy for FC Goa.

"Coming back here, always gives me hope that the sports culture can truly be built in this country. The houses, the cars are adorned with the club colours. It's truly brilliant."

Really amazing

Really amazing

"The team is in great shape. They've been doing brilliantly the last two seasons with the Super Cup win it was just another validation of the process," added Kohli.

"What is really amazing is the work that goes on beyond the first team. The youth structure is firmly in place and the club is looking to be trailblazers in youth development and grassroots. In terms of philosophy, style of play and success, I'm happy where we're at, but we can't afford to be myopic in Indian football. There's still a long way to go and we aim to be the face of change in Indian football."

Completely orange

Completely orange

The jersey this time has transcended to completely orange - a colour which finds familiarity in the state renowned for its beaches and picturesque sunsets.

The transition represents the evolution of the cub in the past few years whilst the gradient moving upwards on the design embodies the aim for better days ahead.

Youth development

Youth development

It also promotes the Goan people's spirit of being unapologetically themselves.

It also backs the idea to have the courage to be different and being the face of change in Indian football through their robust program of youth development which has seen a number of names climbing the ladder and getting themselves into the first team.

(Source: FC Goa Media)

Story first published: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 11:53 [IST]
