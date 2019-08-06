Football
Rooney on verge of Derby County deal, club owner confirms

Wayne Rooney
DC United forward Wayne Rooney is close to returning to English football with Championship side Derby County.

London, August 6: Derby County are "confident" of completing a deal to sign ex-England captain Wayne Rooney on Tuesday, according to club owner Mel Morris.

Rooney is set to make a surprise return to English football in what is expected to be a player-coach role in support of Rams boss Phillip Cocu.

According to reports, the former Everton and Manchester United forward could see out the MLS season at DC United before moving to Pride Park in January.

"It's never done until it's done but we're obviously focused and very keen to get it over the line this morning," Morris told talkSPORT.

The rumours started after Rooney arrived at Heathrow airport in London and was seen taking pictures with fans.

The 33-year-old has long been expected to go into management, having undertaken coaching courses alongside his duties as a player.

Should reports prove accurate, he will combine those roles at Pride Park.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 15:20 [IST]
