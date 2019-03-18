Football

ISL analysis: We didn't want to take it to penalties, says Carles Cuadrat

By
Carles Cuadrat
Carles Cuadrat was wary about the game going into the penalty shoot-out. Image: ISL Media

Bengaluru, March 18: After their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) triumph, Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat was candid while admitting that that the team was trying not to take the game to the penalties as then it could have been anybody's game.

Just as the ISL final against FC Goa, looked headed for a penalty shootout, the big goal finally came.

Rahul Bheke leapt high to meet Delgado Dimas' corner and sent a looping header towards the goal, much to the relief of Spaniard Cuadrat, who taken over from compatriot Albert Roca at the beginning of the 2018-19 ISL season.

"We were trying not to get into tie-breaker as it then becomes a lottery a lot of times. We're happy that one ball in the box gave us the victory. This is the seventh goal done by a set-piece and it shows how important set-pieces are in the game," Cuadrat said.

Earlier, skipper and talismanic striker Sunil Chheri had also spoken about how much set-pieces were instrumental in Bengaluru FC's maiden ISL triumph.

Bheke's header helped Bengaluru FC exorcise the demons from last year's final where they lost to Chennaiyin FC at their home ground in Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Cuadrat was then assistant to Roca, who left the club owing to family commitments.

"When Albert (Roca) decided not to work because of the family issue, the players said that Carles can do the job. From the first day, I've been demanding a lot from them," Cuadrat said in awe of his players.

Cuadrat also praised FC Goa and their coach Sergio Lobera, who is rumoured to be a candidate for the vacant India coach position, for a splendid ISL season.

"Well, Goa are a fantastic team and they've a very good defence. I remember how many clean sheets they've been getting in the last few games. So, it's normal that they're doing their job and tried to prevent us from scoring. We were trying to stay safe at the back. I'm happy that we got the goal in the end before penalties," he concluded.

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 15:10 [IST]
