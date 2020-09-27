Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

West Brom 3-3 Chelsea: Abraham completes Blues' second-half rescue mission

By Peter Hanson
Mason Mount Tammy Abraham
Frank Lampard would have gone through a range of emotions as Chelsea fought back for a draw at West Brom after a poor first half.

London, September 27: Tammy Abraham's last-gasp goal completed Chelsea's rescue mission following a shambolic first half in a breathless 3-3 draw at West Brom.

The Baggies were gifted three goals inside 27 minutes at The Hawthorns with Callum Robinson scoring twice after shoddy defending from Marcos Alonso and 36-year-old Premier League debutant Thiago Silva.

Kyle Bartley made it 3-0 after more poor work at a corner but Mason Mount's well-struck 55th-minute effort was backed up by substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi putting the finishing touch on a great Chelsea move.

1
2128314

West Brom then buckled under the sheer weight of pressure in five additional minutes as Abraham tapped in from close range after Sam Johnstone saved Kai Havertz's shot.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: WBA 3 - 3 CHE
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, September 27, 2020, 0:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 27, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More