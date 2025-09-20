Football West Ham Faces Increased Pressure As Crystal Palace Secures 2-1 Victory In Premier League Clash Crystal Palace's stunning win over West Ham intensifies pressure on manager Graham Potter. The Hammers remain in the relegation zone with just three points from five matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 23:01 [IST]

A remarkable volley by Tyrick Mitchell secured a 2-1 victory for Crystal Palace against West Ham in the Premier League, intensifying the pressure on Graham Potter. The match saw limited goalmouth action initially, but Yeremy Pino's creativity began to shine as the first half progressed. His deflected shot led to a corner, allowing Jean-Philippe Mateta to score with a header in the 37th minute after West Ham failed to defend effectively.

West Ham's defensive issues persisted into the second half when Maxence Lacroix's header hit the crossbar just over a minute after play resumed. Despite their struggles, West Ham equalised two minutes later through Jarrod Bowen's unmarked header into the far corner. However, Crystal Palace regained their lead when Mitchell scored with his weaker foot following Adam Wharton's cross.

The defeat left West Ham in 18th place with three points from five matches, while Crystal Palace climbed to fourth with nine points. This victory extended Palace's unbeaten streak to 17 matches across all competitions, marking their joint-second longest run without defeat in history. Mateta's goal was his 50th for Palace since joining from Mainz in January 2021.

Despite West Ham's challenging start to the season, El Hadji Malick Diouf has been a standout performer. The summer signing has provided three assists in his first five league games. Only Michael Carrick, Joe Cole, Jermain Defoe, and Frank Lampard have achieved more assists for the club before turning 21.

Crystal Palace's impressive form continues under Glasner's management as they maintain their unbeaten record this season. Meanwhile, West Ham will need to address their defensive vulnerabilities and find consistency if they are to improve their league position.