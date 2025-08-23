Barcelona vs Levante Live Streaming: Where and When to watch La Liga match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Bukayo Saka Injury Update: What happened to Saka? When will Arsenal star return to action after Injury?
Updated: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka left the pitch in the 2nd half against Leeds United on Saturday (August 23) in the Gunners' first Premier League match at home in this season.

Saka, who scored a goal in the first half, was forced off the stadium just five minutes into the second half.

What happened to Bukayo Saka?

Bukayo Saka was left sitting on the pitch in around the 51st minute of the match. The Gunners player was visibly upset as the physio came running into the field. The Arsenal talisman had a talk with the medical staff on the pitch and then walked off the ground. Leandro Trossard replaced him at the pitch.

What is Bukayo Saka's Injury?

Bukayo Saka tried to flick a pass and then pulled up his left hamstring. The England international was seen holding his left hamstring and pointing the medical staff about his injury. He also had a talk with Mikel Arteta before going straight down the tunnel.

How long will Bukayo Saka miss for the Gunners?

It is not yet confirmed if and to what extent Bukayo Saka has a hamstring injury. If he suffers that, then the recovery period will depend on its severity.

Grade 1 (mild strain or pull): Recovery usually takes about 1 to 3 weeks. Symptoms like pain and soreness may last 2 to 5 days, and many individuals return to normal activities quickly within this period.

Grade 2 (partial muscle tear): Recovery typically takes about 3 to 8 weeks. Patients may need a few weeks off from training and rehab is more extensive to fully recover.

Grade 3 (complete muscle tear): This is the most severe, often requiring surgery. Recovery can take 3 to 6 months or longer depending on severity and whether surgery is needed.

Arsenal continue to dominate Leeds

In the match, Arsenal were already leading 3-0 when Saka left the field. Jurrien Timber scored the first goal while Viktor Gyokeres also found his first goal for the North London club. Saka rifled past the keeper a superb strike in the first half to give Arsenal their 2nd goal. After Saka left, Timber added the 4th for the Gunners.