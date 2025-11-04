Football When will Lionel Messi come to Kerala with Argentina? Minister provides New Date By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 20:32 [IST]

Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, is set to bring his magic to Kerala in March 2026.

The Kerala Sports Minister, V Abdurahiman, confirmed that the Argentina national football team, led by Messi, will visit the state after official communication from the Argentina Football Association arrived just days ago.

This announcement has reignited

excitement among football fans who had eagerly awaited the legendary player's appearance on Indian soil.

Originally, the plan was to host Argentina at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in November 2025. However, this was postponed because renovation work at the stadium could not be completed on time, and necessary approvals were not secured. The minister clarified that such changes to international match schedules are not uncommon and should be viewed positively as an effort to bring a major global football event to Kerala.

"Even though we expected to complete the facilities at the stadium in Kochi, due to some inconvenience, the work could not be finished on time. As the stadium approval was not received, we could not host the match," the minister explained.

This visit is more than just a game; it symbolizes Kerala's ambition to emerge as a notable player in the global sports economy. The government's active push to attract international events reflects this vision, which has taken a hit after Messi's arrival was cancelled in this month.

Despite the setback and public criticism over the postponed November fixture, the minister emphasised that preparations for the March 2026 visit are complete, and official confirmation from Argentina is forthcoming.

The final opponent for Argentina in Kerala is yet to be decided, but Messi's presence alone promises to be a landmark event that will captivate football fans and boost the state's sporting profile. Australia and Saudi Arabia both were interested in the November friendly and the Socceroos were also confirmed, but the plan didn't come to fruition.

Before the Kerala visit, Lionel Messi will arrive in India next month. The Argentine champion will be coming to the country for a three-day trip on December 13. He will visit Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi during his stay in the country.