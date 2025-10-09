Harshit Rana is playing for India after One Delivery in IPL Final, says Ravi Ashwin in blunt criticism

Football Where will Mitchell Starc play as former RCB, KKR star Set for Big Bash League Return After 11 Years? By MyKhel Staff Updated: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 14:56 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Mitchell Starc is set to make a much-anticipated return to the Big Bash League (BBL) after an 11-year hiatus for the 2025-26 season slated from December 14 to January 25.

This comeback comes after Starc's retirement from T20 international cricket earlier in 2025, a move aimed at prolonging his Test career and focusing on the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup.

Starc has signed with the Sydney Sixers as a supplementary player, a role that allows Cricket Australia-contracted players with limited availability to join the squad without occupying a primary spot. The veteran left-arm pacer is expected to join the Sixers contingent after the conclusion of the Ashes series on January 8, subject to his fitness. This timing means Starc could potentially play in the latter half of the BBL season, including crucial matches and the playoffs.

Reflecting on his return, Starc expressed excitement about donning the Sixers' fresh magenta shirt again, stating, "Over the past decade, I've stayed close to the club and, all things going to plan, am excited to get back on the field this summer. The Sixers are close to my heart, and I have great memories of our BBL|01 and Champions League success. My goal is to help bring another trophy home to our passionate fans."

Starc's history with the Sydney Sixers is notable, particularly his instrumental role in the inaugural BBL season in 2011-12, where he took 13 wickets in six games, helping the team secure the championship. He also excelled in the 2012-13 Champions League T20, finishing as the highest wicket-taker and earning Player of the Tournament honors.

The Sixers, boasting a strong squad that includes Steve Smith, Babar Azam, and Sam Curran, will lean on Starc's experience as they aim for another title in one of the world's premier T20 leagues.

Starc has not been a regular in the T20 franchise leagues, but he made a strong impact with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 season, where the Aussie spearheaded KKR to their 3rd IPL title. He also took part in the IPL 2025, playing for the Delhi Capitals.