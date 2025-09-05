AFG vs UAE Live Streaming, Tri-Nation Series: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan-UAE Match Online And On TV In Afghanistan, India, Pakistan

Football Which Teams Will Play FIFA World Cup 2026? Full List Of Qualified Teams As On Sep 5 By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Friday, September 5, 2025, 21:02 [IST]

pti-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026 is well underway, and the tournament is already shaping up to be historic. For the first time ever, 48 nations will feature in football's biggest spectacle, set to be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

With the expanded format, more slots are available across the confederations, and as of September 5, several countries have officially booked their tickets to North America.

The three host nations - United States, Mexico, and Canada - gained automatic entry. They will be joined by 43 teams from continental qualifiers and two more through the intercontinental playoffs, scheduled for March 2026. Six nations will contest the playoffs, with two securing the final berths.

Continental Allocation of Spots

Asia (AFC): 8 direct slots + 1 playoff place

Africa (CAF): 9 direct slots + 1 playoff place

North/Central America & Caribbean (CONCACAF): 3 direct slots (plus the 3 hosts) + 2 playoff berths

South America (CONMEBOL): 6 direct slots + 1 playoff place

Oceania (OFC): 1 direct slot (first time) + 1 playoff place

Europe (UEFA): 16 direct slots

Teams That Have Already Qualified (As of September 5, 2025)

Hosts

United States

Mexico

Canada

Asia

Japan (qualified March 20)

Iran (qualified March 25)

Jordan (qualified June 5)

South Korea (qualified June 5)

Uzbekistan (qualified June 5)

Australia (qualified June 10)

Oceania

New Zealand (qualified March 24)

South America

Argentina (qualified March 25)

Brazil (qualified June 10)

Ecuador (qualified June 10)

Uruguay (qualified September 4)

Colombia (qualified September 4)

Paraguay (qualified September 4)

The Road Ahead

With Europe yet to complete its qualifying cycle, 16 UEFA nations are still to be determined. Africa's intense qualification race and Asia's remaining slots are also in focus, while Oceania's New Caledonia could still join New Zealand via the playoff route.

As the qualification process continues, more teams will add their names to the growing list. But already, heavyweights like Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay promise to bring South American flair, while Asian powers Japan and South Korea will look to continue their recent consistency on the world stage.

By the time the final lineup is complete, fans can expect the most diverse World Cup in history - a celebration of football spanning six continents.