Who's next Bayern coach? Ask Pep Guardiola!

London, October 4: Pep Guardiola knows the identity of Bayern Munich's next manager, according to the president of the Bundesliga giants.
The Bundesliga side had sacked Carlo Ancelotti last week after they were thrashed 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
Former Bayern defender Willy Sagnol oversaw a disappointing 2-2 draw away to Hertha Berlin at the weekend.
Guardiola, who spent three successful years at the Allianz Arena before leaving to take charge of Manchester City, dined with Bayern president Uli Hoeness in Munich on Tuesday, reports skysports.
Hoeness spoke to German media outlet Abendzeitung afterwards and said that the City boss is pleased by Bayern's preferred choice to succeed Ancelotti, although he did not reveal the identity of the Italian's replacement.
He said: "He (Guardiola) promised that he would come to Oktoberfest every year. It was a meeting between friends, but of course, we have also spoken about professional matters. I told him who we were going to recruit in the next few days and he was satisfied."
Thomas Tuchel, Louis van Gaal and Luis Enrique have all been linked with the post over the past week with reports suggesting Enrique is set to meet Bayern owners.