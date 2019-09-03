Why Delhi Dynamos being rebranded as Odisha FC could help the state

Bengaluru, September 3: Indian Super League club Delhi Dynamos was rebranded as Odisha FC after the club owners signed a long-term agreement with the Odisha State government on Saturday, 31st August.
The club will now switch base to Bhubaneswar and starting from the sixth season of the ISL, the team will play its home matches at the Kalinga Stadium.
The agreement sees the government provide the Kalinga Stadium and training pitches for free of cost, while it will also help with lodging facilities for the club's youth team. It is believed that this move was mostly done to cut the cost which was growing bigger and bigger in the national capital.
Insane amounts on stadiums and practice grounds was being in Delhi and to have that for free now is a huge financial boost for the club. This is a great initiative by the Odisha government and will be great motivation for the football fans and young footballers in the state.
In the last few years, Odisha has emerged as a sports hub, hosting top events in various Olympic disciplines. And, this move will only act as a catalyst for the sports enthusiasm in the coastal state.
Over the years, some great footballers have emerged from the state of Odisha but the state has been mostly unable to offer the right infrastructure to their bidding players as we all know they are a financially backward state often troubled with natural calamities like cyclone.
With one of the biggest franchises in Indian football now based in the state capital, the infrastructures will surely now become better. The franchise will work for the development of the sports as per their terms with the government who are offering them a great deal. This will be good for both parties as well the common people of Odisha.
Also, we have seen that Delhi Dynamos have failed to attract a good crowd in their former home stadium i.e. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The craze for football in Delhi is not inspiring and the franchise paid a huge loss for that not only financially but also in terms of marketing. Odisha, on the contrary, has a solid passion for football and the stadiums will surely get filled more than that of Delhi.