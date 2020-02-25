Why Everton must back Ancelotti in signing this player from Napoli

Bengaluru, Feb 25: Everton have managed to revive their season to some extent since the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti following the sacking of Marco Silva. However, it is quite evident that the Everton squad is not up to the mark and a manager of Ancelotti's ability and charisma will be eager to bolster his options in the summer transfer window.
There are plenty of areas for the Italian maestro to improve in the summer and it is believed that he has already started his preparations for a very busy summer at Goodison Park.
Everton have not been shy of splashing the cash in recent times but most of their recruitments have flattered to deceive. Now with a manager like Ancelotti on board, the Toffees would be a much bigger force in the transfer market thanks to the aura of the former Real Madrid manager and his unique pulling power. Big-name players love to team up with the Italian and that would be a big boost for Everton.
A player Ancelotti managed to sign at Napoli just a few months before his axing from the Naples club staving off fierce competition from clubs across Europe is Mexican international forward Hirving Lozano. And, it is strongly claimed that the 60-year-old is keen on reuniting with the versatile forward at Goodison Park. The 24-year-old has not managed to impress for Napoli and the side managed by Gattuso now could look to cut their losses on the former PSV man in the summer.
Napoli spent £35m for the services of the Mexican last summer and they would reportedly want to recoup the whole amount if they sell him. And, Everton should jump onto the opportunity. It has been a troublesome year for Napoli overall and it is very hard for a new player in a new league to settle in such conditions. Lozano's talent is undisputed and that is why the whole Europe was behind him last summer.
Players like Lozano are a bit ambitious targets for a team like Everton. Only the presence of Ancelotti makes it look feasible and the Toffees should back their manager if they want something in return from the footballing genius. And, £35m is not really a big amount for a 24-year-old versatile forward who can play across the front three.