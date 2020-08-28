Why Liverpool should bring their former star back

Kolkata, August 28: Luis Suarez, one of the greatest strikers of the modern era, has now become a surplus to Barcelona's requirements.
In fact, it has been widely reported that Suarez is among the host of superstars Barcelona are looking to off-load to kick-start a new era under club legend Ronald Koeman as their new manager.
This is the first time in the career of Suarez that a move could be on cards against his will. In the past, the 33-year-old has moved out on his own terms.
What lies ahead of Suarez now? Most top footballers move to either USA or Asia at the dusk of their careers, but from what we have seen from Suarez in the past, he is unlikely to choose that option.
The Uruguayan has always been a fighter on the pitch. He can be eccentric and unpredictable at times, but all of that come from his extreme level of competitiveness and the way he is being pushed out of his dream club Barcelona, he might once again feel urge to prove himself by staying in Europe.
And, Liverpool, his former club, should definitely take that chance. Suarez is still fondly remembered for his heroics at Anfield and the player still has a very solid bonding with his former club. Also, the Liverpool Suarez left in 2014 and the Liverpool now under Jurgen Klopp are not the same.
It is no secret that Liverpool were in the hunt for Timo Werner this summer but did not make the signing because of financial reasons. The Reds still might be in the hunt for a top class striker and Suarez being available should put an end to their search. He is more of a complete forward and would suit Klopp's system really well.
The last time Suarez put on Liverpool shirt, he had to leave the pitch in tears after the heartbreak of missing the Premier League title narrowly. After six years, Premier League has arrived at Anfield and with Suarez, the Reds can only do better.
The way Manchester City, Chelsea and the others are strengthening, Klopp not adding quality to his squad could back-fire in the long run.
With someone like Suarez, a former Reds' hero, being available, the Reds should grab this opportunity.