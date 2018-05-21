Why Luis Enrique is not in the race to join London clubs next season

London, May 21: Luis Enrique at one stage was ahead of the others to join either Arsenal or Chelsea in the 2019 EPL season. But something has went wrong between the clubs and Enrique and now he is not in the contention to join any of these two clubs.
Luis Enrique has started his coaching career with the Barcelona B team. After two spells of coaching at AS Roma and Celta Vigo, Enrique became the Barcelona main team manager at the beginning of the 2014-15 season.
He won back-to-back two La Liga titles in 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. Barcelona grabbed the Champions League title too in the 2014-15 season under his management. After the completion of his three-year of contract in 2016-17, Enrique did not renew his contract, taking a break from his managerial career. And many top European clubs are interested to get his service next season.
Enrique has demanded £15 million per year to join the Gunners which is much more compared to Wenger's salary of £8 million. So, now they are looking for an younger manager and Mikel Arteta is the top contender.
On the other hand, Antonio Conte may well be sacked despite the FA Cup win this season. The Blues have failed to qualify for the Champions League and the relationship between the players and the manager is not robust.
Hence Roman Abramovich might look for a new manager for Chelsea. Enrique was one of the big names who were in the list to replace Conte. But it was reported that the meeting between Enrique and Chelsea Board director Marina Granovskaia did not go quite as planned because the Blues official found the Spaniard "arrogant."
