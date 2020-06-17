Why this Bundesliga attacker would be ideal signing for Liverpool this summer

Bengaluru, June 17: Liverpool fans have every right to be frustrated with the Reds seemingly losing out to their rivals in the chase for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner. Despite Anfield being the preferred destination of the 24-year-old German international, it seems that Liverpool considered the £49m release clause of Werner too much in such a trying time when the club's revenue has been majorly hit by the impact of coronavirus.
It is understandable why the Liverpool fans are frustrated with their beloved club not signing one of the best strikers in Europe at a price which would have seemed like a bargain in other circumstances but they should not be too much disappointed.
Liverpool have a terrific record of recruiting the ideal player for their system on the cheap and every time they failed to sign their preferred targets, they landed players who have become the best players of the game.
Klopp signed Sadio Mane after missing out on Mario Gotze while Mohamed Salah was initially seen as an alternative to Julian Brandt whom the Reds also failed to sign. Similarly, Manuel Akanji was the Reds' first choice at centre-back and they eventually signed Virgil van Dijk. These deals show that the fans should believe in Klopp and his recruitment team who are unparalleled in Europe.
With the club having passed the chance to Chelsea to sign Werner, Liverpool will definitely look elsewhere and in Bundesliga itself, they should find a player who fits Klopp's system as well as his ideologies in the best possible fashion.
Liverpool have been linked with Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica in recent months and with the Green-Whites looking likely to endure their first relegation in 40 years and the second relegation in their history, the Kosovo international would be exactly the kind of signing Liverpool are famous for.
The Reds have raided clubs in England before after their relegation to get players like Andrew Robertson and Xherdan Shaqiri on the cheap. Milot Rashica has a release clause of £33m in his contract but that would come down to just £13m if Florian Kohfeldt's does not manage to stay up. £13m seems like a daylight robbery for a player of Rashica's quality and potential. He is still only 23 years old and has shown signs that he can truly become a world-beater. With him, Liverpool can truly add a whole another dimension to their attack.
Rashica is predominantly a left-winger but can also feature on the right flank as well as a secondary forward. And, he also has everything in his game to become a success in the Roberto Firmino role thanks to his excellent technical abilities, speed, vision and composure.
Spending just £13m, Liverpool would get a player who can provide cover for Mane, Salah and Firmino and even make Klopp switch to a 4-2-3-1 system. He certainly does not have the numbers as good as Werner but that is also due to the reason that he plays for one of the weakest sides in Bundesliga who are on the brink of going down.
Rashica has scored 10 goals and provided six assists this season in 30 games for Bremen across all competitions. The poster boy of Kosovo football also impressed last season with 13 goals and six assists for Bremen in 40 games. If he can come up with such numbers despite playing for a struggling side, he can certainly improve a lot around players like Salah, Mane, Firmino and others at Liverpool.
The 23-year-old has been one bright light in a dreadful campaign for the struggling Bundesliga outfit, not only providing the most goals and assists for Bremen but also completing the most dribbles, getting the most shots on target, taking the most touches in the opposition box and setting up more chances than any other team-mate.
Dribbling is one of the biggest strengths of the 23-year-old and another thing that is impressive about him is he is adept with either foot. The young winger also has an eye for a killer pass which is evident enough from his 1.5 key passes per game on an average this season.
If Bremen do go down which seems more than likely, Rashica is likely to be a player very much in demand and his £13m price tag would certainly draw more suitors. The only thing that could be a stumbling block for Liverpool signing the former Vitesse winger is that they would be unlikely o promise him chances week in week out. If the player is content with a bit-part role in one of the best teams in England ever, he should be the perfect and typical signing for Liverpool this summer.