Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Against FC Goa In The Saudi Arabia Leg Of AFC Champions League 2?

Cristiano Ronaldo's much-anticipated visit to India has ended in disappointment for millions of fans, as the football icon chose not to travel with Al Nassr for their AFC Champions League Two clash against FC Goa.

The 40-year-old Portuguese superstar, often hailed as one of the greatest players of all time, opted out of the trip ahead of the fixture scheduled for October 22 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Al Nassr's squad touched down in India on Monday night, but Ronaldo was notably absent from the travelling contingent. Supporters across the country had been eagerly waiting to see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in action on Indian soil for the first time, turning the fixture into one of the most anticipated matches of the season.

While Al Nassr have not issued an official statement regarding his absence, reports suggest that Ronaldo's contract includes a clause allowing him to decide which away fixtures outside Saudi Arabia he wishes to participate in. This freedom reportedly enables him to manage his workload and travel schedule, especially for games played abroad.

Ronaldo's decision not to make the trip has understandably disappointed Indian fans, particularly in Goa, where preparations were in full swing for what would have been a historic sporting occasion. Even Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had expressed excitement about the possibility of welcoming the football legend, calling his potential visit a moment of "great pride" that could inspire young players and elevate Goa's standing on the global sporting map.

However, Indian fans may still have hope. The reverse fixture between FC Goa and Al Nassr is slated for November 5 in Saudi Arabia, and sources indicate that there are no similar contractual clauses restricting Ronaldo from featuring in home matches. With Al Nassr currently leading Group D after two consecutive wins, the return leg in Riyadh could provide the perfect stage for Ronaldo to take part and perhaps face the Indian side after all.

For now, fans can only wait and see if the football legend graces the field in the Saudi leg of this much-talked-about clash.