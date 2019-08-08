Football
Winger Sarr joins Watford in club-record deal

By Opta
IsmailaSarr - cropped

London, Aug 8: Ismaila Sarr has left Rennes for Watford in a club-record deal, signing a five-year contract at Vicarage Road.

The Senegal international is reported to have cost the Hornets £32.3million (€35m).

Sarr has long been linked with a move to the Premier League with Watford, although with Wilfried Zaha's future uncertain, Crystal Palace were also said to be interested in the 21-year-old.

But Sarr, who scored eight goals in 35 Ligue 1 appearances last season, completed the switch to Watford ahead of the Premier League transfer deadline.

Sarr, who played in the Africa Cup of Nations final, follows Danny Welbeck - the former Arsenal forward having signed on Wednesday - in making the move to Watford in this window.

Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 20:40 [IST]
