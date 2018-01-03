Wolfsburg fight Schalke for Juventus youngster Pjaca

London, Jan 3: Juventus midfielder Marko Pjaca is on the verge of agreeing on a season-long loan deal with Schalke after failing to break into Serie A giants squad.
The 22-year-old was regarded as one of the most promising youngsters in Europe when he made the move from Dinamo Zagreb to Juventus in 2016, however, a serious career threatening injury has seen his development halting.
The Croatia international endured a cruciate ligament injury during a match with the Bianconeri's reserve group in November and after nearly eight months made his comeback to football in August, however, is yet to break into the senior side.
With World Cup on the horizon, the player is now keen to look for more game time as Pjaca's agent earlier claimed that his agent has offers from all over Europe.
And now as per some reports in Italy, Bundesliga side Schalke have concurred terms with Juventus for the 22-year-old, offering €1m in addition to €0.5m in bonuses to secure the service of the promising winger for the rest of the season.
It's also reported that Schalke at first requested for a permanent deal but Juve denied the offer as they esteem the player has a future in Turin.
Earlier following Juventus's 3-1 win at Verona, Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta also hinted that the player could be on the move in January in a bid to regain his fitness and confirmed Schalke have made a loan bid for the player.
"Pjaca is coming off a worrying and lengthy knee injury," he told Mediaset Premium.
"It is only opportune that he finds match fitness with consistent playing time while out on loan and it could well be Schalke."
But in some twist in the tale, some recent reports have now also suggested that another Bundesliga side Wolfsburg too have joined the race for the player and have made a last moment bid the player with a similar financial package as of Schalke.
The player or his agent till now has not confirmed or hinted at anything yet but with all the reports emerging it looks like whatever the outcome is it will be disclosed within this week but his next destination is certainly settled at Bundesliga.