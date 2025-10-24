Football Wolverhampton Wanderers Seek First Premier League Win Against Burnley Amidst Struggles Wolverhampton Wanderers aim to secure their first Premier League victory this season as they face Burnley. Manager Vitor Pereira expresses confidence in his team's ability to turn their fortunes around. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 22:06 [IST]

Wolves are determined to secure their first Premier League victory of the season against Burnley at Molineux on Sunday. They remain the only team without a win after eight matches, following a 2-0 loss to Sunderland and consecutive draws with Tottenham and Brighton. These results have left them at the bottom of the table with two points, five away from safety.

Vitor Pereira is optimistic about his team's chances, emphasising their need to fight for three points. "We must go and take from life, go and take from the game. What we need in this moment is to show this hunger since the first minute," he stated. He believes that while it's too early for relegation fears, each match presents an opportunity to earn points.

Burnley recently secured a 2-0 victory over Leeds United, marking their second win since promotion. Both victories occurred at Turf Moor, which Scott Parker aims to change. Despite losing all three previous Premier League encounters with Wolves by 1-0 scores, Parker recognises the importance of achieving their first away win this season.

"Winning away from home is tough," Parker admitted. "For sure, it will be an extra driver for us. We are in a good place, have had good results and now need to try to get our first away result—that will be key for us."

Wolves' Tolu Arokodare has been a notable presence despite limited playtime. In their recent match against Sunderland, he managed more shots than any other Wolves player despite playing only 13 minutes. His ability to create opportunities could be crucial as Wolves seek goals.

On Burnley's side, Lesley Ugochukwu has scored in his last two Premier League games after netting just once in his previous 43 appearances. His recent performance against Leeds United was particularly noteworthy.

Historical Context and Predictions

Historically, Wolves have struggled against Burnley, winning just one of their last nine Premier League meetings. However, they are expected to break their winless streak on Sunday. Burnley's victories this season have only come against fellow promoted teams.

The Clarets have won just two of their last 44 top-flight matches against established sides and none of their last 14 such games. Meanwhile, Wolves have not won any of their last 25 Premier League matches played in May through October over two seasons.

According to Opta's win probability model, Wolves have a 50% chance of winning the upcoming match against Burnley. The likelihood of a draw stands at 25.2%, while Burnley's chances are slightly lower at 24.8%.