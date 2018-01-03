Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Real Madrid in Rafa Mir signing

Madrid, Jan 3: English Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers have beaten Real Madrid to the signing of Valencia forward Rafa Mir, according to reports.
The 6ft 2in Spanish youngster has been in Valencia's youth setup for the past six years and has been in blistering form for their reserve side this season scoring 15 goals in 19 games.
Mir has been linked with the Los Blancos since this summer and nearly joined them before the Valencia board blocked the move just days before the deal was finalized.
However, the player was recently spotted at the Santiago Bernabéu for El Clásico on December 23rd and it was rumoured that the youngster has agreed to a deal with Madrid and both the Spanish clubs have come to a conclusion to make a deal for the player in the area of €500,000.
Mir was expected to join Real Madrid Castilla team in an effort to better develop his skills and get acclimated to his new team before getting a call into the senior squad.
But now as per reports, Championship leaders Wolves which is backed by Super agent Jorge Mendes, has intervened in the deal and now have taken the lead with a £1.8million bid for the 6′2″ frontman.
Mir who has only two senior Valencia appearances to his name, that too under Nuno Santo is believed to be now ready to reunite with his former manager as Valencia have reportedly agreed to sell the player to the Championship side rather than their League rival.
Mir has reportedly penned down a four-year contract at Molineux Stadium and choose the championship football with the prospect of getting more football than at Real Madrid reserve team Castilla.
Wolves have been breaking records at the Championship after hiring former Benfica and Valencia coach Nuno Espirito Santo and already shook the English football when they signed one of the hot properties of World football Ruben Neves from Sporting €17 Mil.
They currently lead the Championship by nine points and going by their squad strength and superb form, it seems like it is certain that Mir could well be playing Premier League football next season.