Miguel Gutierrez Calls Working With Antonio Conte A Privilege At Napoli

Miguel Gutierrez expressed his excitement about working with Antonio Conte at Napoli. The left-back, who joined the Serie A champions from Girona for €18 million, missed the season's start due to an ankle injury. He made his debut in Napoli's 2-1 loss to AC Milan and also played in their Champions League victory over Sporting CP. Gutierrez praised Conte and his teammates for their dedication to football.

Napoli are second in Serie A after losing to Milan, who now lead the league. They face Genoa next, a team struggling with only two points from five matches. Genoa managed draws against Lecce and Como early in the season. This upcoming home game offers Napoli a chance to regain momentum and close the gap at the top of the table.

Gutierrez shared his thoughts on working with Conte: "Working with Conte and his staff is a privilege for me: they have won so much." He believes this experience will enhance his technical and tactical skills. He appreciates the welcoming atmosphere at Napoli, describing it as a family-like environment that motivates him greatly.

Meanwhile, Genoa's Lorenzo Colombo scored his first Serie A goal against Napoli last year but has yet to score or assist this season.

Napoli have not lost at home against Genoa in their last 15 Serie A encounters (nine wins, six draws). Their unbeaten home streak is only surpassed by their record against Hellas Verona. Despite losing to Milan recently, Napoli have not suffered back-to-back league defeats since December 2023 under Walter Mazzarri.

Match Prediction

The odds favour a Napoli win given their strong home record against Genoa. They have averaged 2.5 points per game at home this year, second only to Juventus. Genoa have struggled historically against Napoli, winning just once in their last 24 meetings (eight draws, 15 losses). They have conceded an average of 2.3 goals per game in recent encounters with Napoli.

Genoa's current form mirrors their poor start in the 2017-18 season when they also had just two points from five games but eventually finished 12th. The Opta win probability suggests a 62.5% chance of a Napoli victory, while a draw stands at 22.1%, and a Genoa win is less likely at 15.5%.

Gutierrez feels fortunate to be part of such a passionate football community at Napoli. His adaptability on the field aligns well with Conte's coaching style, allowing him to play both inside and wide as needed by the team strategy. This flexibility could prove crucial as he continues to integrate into the squad and contribute effectively throughout the season.