World Cup 2022: Three top players who didn't play a single minute in the World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has come to an end with Lionel Messi finally being able to clinch the elusive trophy with Argentina.
This has been a FIFA World Cup to remember that had all the ingredients to excite the worldwide audience.
Argentina defeated France in the final on penalties after a nail-biting 120-minute thriller after the game finished 3-3. We witnessed some major upsets during the World Cup as teams like Germany and Belgium failed to qualify for the knockout stages.
Meanwhile, several underdogs did well by exceeding all expectations with Morocco being the cream of the crop as they reached the semis.
In this article, we will take a look at the three best players who spent the entirety of their World Cup 2022 campaign on the sidelines.
James Maddison (England)
England reached the quarter-finals where lost 2-1 to France in a fantastic encounter. England were one of the most impressive sides in Qatar but could not overcome the final few hurdles. Gareth Southgate's team selection has always come under scrutiny and not opting to give James Maddison a single minute of playing time has caused plenty of stir. Maddison has been impressive for an otherwise struggling Leicester City side this campaign having scored seven goals and provided four assists in 14 games.
