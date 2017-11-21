World Cup hosts Qatar make a clarion call to neighbours

Bengaluru/Doha, November 21: Amidst the ongoing diplomatic row, the local organising committee of 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar has asked its neighbouring countries, who have strained relationship with it, to allow its nationals to attend the quadrennial extravaganza.
It may be recalled that from June 6, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and some other Arab countries snapped political and economic ties with Qatar over accusations that the country supports terrorism, an allegation which the country has vehemently denied.
Sporting ties has also been affected with the Gulf Cup, a battle for Arab supremacy which Qatar is scheduled to host in December, likely to be a non-starter following the pull out of the 'Big three' -- Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE.
There also seems to be a cloud of uncertainty over the participation of Qatar in the AFC Asian Cup which the UAE is set to host in January.
It is against this backdrop that the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SCDL), the local organising committee of the 2022 FIFA World has made this clarion call to its neighbours.
"We separate politics from sports. We hope that the blockading nations see reason in this matter and allow for their people to be able to participate in this once in a lifetime opportunity," SCDL secretary general Hassan Al Thawadi was quoted as saying in Qatari media.
Qatar is also facing logistical issues with the country forced to look for new suppliers of construction materials for its World Cup-related projects.
Most of the existing stuff used to come from countries like Saudi and the UAE, and with both of them involved in the current economic blockade, shortage of materials is likely to derail the projects.
But Al Thawadi put up a brave front saying they have a 'Plan B' in place.
"Our plans are put in place, alternative supply chains are put in place and the projects are continuing on schedule and on cost," Al Thawadi added.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.