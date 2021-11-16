Xavi wants to sign Al Sadd striker in January - A big gamble?

Bengaluru, Nov 16: Al Sadd striker Baghdad Bounedjah could be one of the options for Barcelona this January as according to some rumours, his former manager and newly appointed boss of Barcelona Xavi has asked the club to secure the services of the Algerian forward.
Xavi returned as a manager to Camp Nou last week and apparently will be given a chance to invest in the squad in January. With Sergio Aguero ruled out for three months with heart issues and loan signing Luuk De Jong performing poorly, the offensive third is in desperate need of a facelift. The Al Sadd striker's name hence has been buzzing around.
Baghdad Bounedjah's Al Sadd stint
The 29-year-old has been one of the best if not the best players under Xavi in the last couple of years. Under the Spaniard, he was one of the top performers in the Qatari League, even claiming the league’s top-scorer award last season. He scored 21 goals in just 19 appearances last season helping the club win the Qatari Championship while overall, he recorded 62 goals in 75 competitive outings while chipping in with 24 assists.
Bounedjah although has been firing ever since joining the side in 2015 from Tunisian outfit Etoile Sportive du Sahel. So far he has found the net 169 times in 165 games for the Qatari side. Meanwhile, he has been an ever-present figure for Algeria also, scoring 22 goals in just 49 international caps.
A surprise choice by the Catalan side
Bounedjah has had a terrific goal scoring record in recent years however he has no experience of European football whatsoever. The Algerian striker’s credentials could be a matter of concern due to the gulf in difference between the Stars League and La Liga, which is one of the top five leagues in European football. Hence, should a deal be done, it will be interesting to see how he copes up in a completely new environment.