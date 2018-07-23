Football

Youngster Alphonso Davies close to record-setting Bayern Munich move

Posted By: Aveek Chakraborty
Alphonso Davies. Image: Twitter

Berlin, July 23: Bayern Munich are looking to bag sensational young MLS attacker 17-year-old Canadian Alphonso Davies from the Vancouver Whitecaps.

According to reports, the German side has been looking to add some names from the MLS side for quite some time so that their sporting and commercial activities step up in the United States further.

While scouting players, the Bundesliga winners were impressed by the 17-year-old Canadian's talent. He already has six caps to his name and scored three times.

The Whitecaps have reportedly put up a £15m price tag on the players and they expect Bayern to pay £9.5m of that up front and the other £5.5m coming in add-ons, as well as 15 per cent of any deal, should Bayern sell Davies in the future. Both the teams have reportedly held talks regarding a deal and the results from the discussions are said to be positive.

Davies, an attacking midfielder, can play anywhere behind the striker and has three goals and eight assists in 20 games with Vancouver this season. He was also named to the MLS all-star team last month.

The youngster missed the Whitecaps' last game after the club decided to leave him on amidst rumours and later their manager also confirmed that a deal might be on the cards.

"I think you'll read a little bit more news in the coming day or two, but obviously it's positive for him and us," Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson said.

Should the deal happen, it would break the record fee paid for an MLS player, finally surpassing the reported $10m that Villarreal paid for Jozy Altidore in 2008.

Davies would be the second teenager from MLS to join Bayern this summer after the German giants signed 18-year-old Chris Richards on loan from FC Dallas earlier this month.

Bayern have a reputation for acquiring young talents from all over the world and should this deal befalls, which seems likely now, another gem could add in their rich squad.

